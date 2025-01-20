The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

The CMAT 2025 will be held for three hours on January 25, 2025. The test paper will consist of 100 questions worth 400 marks.

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2025 admit card Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institution.