The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of the CSEET ( CS Executive Entrance Test ) January 2025 today, January 20, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The examinations were conducted on January 11 and January 13, 2025. To qualify for the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET Jan result 2025

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET Jan 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the ICSI CSEET Jan result 2025.