The Bihar Panchayati Raj Department has started the online application for the recruitment of the post of Gram Katchahary Sachiv. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website ps.bihar.gov.in till January 29, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1583 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification prescribed for the posts is that candidate should have cleared intermediate (10+2) or equivalent qualification declared by the State Government.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website ps.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form Key in the required details Save the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.