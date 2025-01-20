Bihar Gram Panchayat recruitment: Apply for 1583 posts at ps.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link
Candidates can apply through the official website ps.bihar.gov.in till January 29, 2025.
The Bihar Panchayati Raj Department has started the online application for the recruitment of the post of Gram Katchahary Sachiv. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website ps.bihar.gov.in till January 29, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1583 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Educational Qualification
The minimum educational qualification prescribed for the posts is that candidate should have cleared intermediate (10+2) or equivalent qualification declared by the State Government.
How to fill out the online application form
- Visit the official website ps.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the application form
- Key in the required details
- Save the application form
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.