The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the admit card for the class 10th board or the SSC exam 2025. The admit card can be downloaded by the school through the official website mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Class 10th board exam will be held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The students can not download the admit card from the website. The admit card should be signed, stamped by the principal, and then distributed to the students.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in On the homepage, go to the institute login tab Key in the required details Download the admit card

Direct link to download the Maharashtra Class 10th board admit card.