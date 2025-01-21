The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) cancelled the Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II) 2024 typing test (Data Entry Speed Test) conducted in Shift-II on January 18 due to technical glitches. As per the notification, the exam has been rescheduled to January 31, 2025. The exam will commence at 1.00 pm.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in from January 27, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from January 18 to 20, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGL Stage II admit card

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the CGL Tier II admit card Take a printout for future reference