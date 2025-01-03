The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) posts 2025. The exam will be conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 39481 vacancies. The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Here’s the GD exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2024 (Paper-II) schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on March 8, 2025. The selection process includes a Preliminary examination (Paper I), a qualifying PET/PST Test, and the Main examination (Paper II).

Direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.