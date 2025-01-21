SSC CGL 2024 exam cancelled due to technical glitches; check revised schedule here
The typing test has been rescheduled to January 31, 2025.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) cancelled the Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II) 2024 typing test (Data Entry Speed Test) conducted in Shift-II on January 18 due to technical glitches. As per the notification, the exam has been rescheduled to January 31, 2025. The exam will commence at 1.00 pm.
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in from January 27, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from January 18 to 20, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CGL Stage II admit card
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the CGL Tier II admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.