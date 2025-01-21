OSSC CTSRE 2023 answer key released; submit suggestions by Jan 23
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of JE/ JE (Civil)/ JE (Mechanical) under Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated.08.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 23, 2025. The exam was conducted on January 19, 2025, through OMR mode.
Steps to download JE 2023 answer key
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the JE/ JE (Civil)/ JE (Mechanical) 2023 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to the answer key.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.