Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary admit card for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2023 under Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated.08.12.2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2025, through OMR mode. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The paper will consist a total of 150 questions of 150 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Steps to download CTSRE Prelims 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTSRE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTSRE Prelims 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.