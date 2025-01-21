The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has declared the results of the Constable (Photographer) and Constable (Telecommunication) posts under the Home Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2024. Eligible candidates can check the results and final answer key through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4002 vacancies.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Constable result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JKSSB Constable (Photographer) result 2024.

Direct link to JKSSB Constable (Photographer) final answer key 2024.

Direct link to JKSSB Constable ( Telecommunication ) result 2024.

Direct link to JKSSB Constable ( Telecommunication ) final answer key 2024.