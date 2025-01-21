The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started the online application form for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT). Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website bitsadmission.com till April 18, 2025.

The candidates can download the admit card for the session I from May 23, 2025.

Application fee

For the candidates who want to appear for session 1, the fee for male candidates is Rs 3400, and for female candidates is Rs 2900. Candidates who want to appear for both sessions — male candidates have to pay Rs 5400 and Rs. 4400 for female candidates.

How to fill out the BITS application form

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, go to the application form link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the BITS application form.