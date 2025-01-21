The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit card for the Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Transport Department, Assam (Advt. No. 08/ 2024). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview will be conducted on January 27, 29 and 30, 2025. The reporting time is 9.00 am.

Candidates appearing for the interview/viva voce must bring the documents mentioned in the notification below in original along with self-attested photocopies in chronological order for verification/scrutiny on the interview day.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to candidate’s list for interview round.

