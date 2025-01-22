Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the Group-I Services Main 2023 exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from May 3 to 9 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam . The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.

Steps to download Group I main exam schedule

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group I mains schedule 2023 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I main exam schedule 2023.

