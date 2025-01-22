Karnataka Bank PO result 2024 declared at karnatakabank.com
Candidates can download their results from the official website karnatakabank.com.
Karnataka Bank has announced the results of the Probationary Officer (Scale I) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website karnatakabank.com.
The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at the Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru, or any other place as decided by the Bank.
Steps to download Karnataka Bank PO result 2024
Visit the official website karnatakabank.com
On the homepage, go to the careers page
Click on the PO result 2024 link
Login and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PO result 2024.
