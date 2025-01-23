The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of posts of Insurance Medical Officer/Assistant Surgeon for the Labour Department- Madhya Pradesh Government. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from March 17, 2025, till April 16, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 55 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Age limit

Candidates must have completed 21 years of age but must not have completed 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Application Fee

The fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and Divyangjan categories who are natives of Madhya Pradesh is Rs. 250 and for the economically weaker section, it is Rs. 500.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference