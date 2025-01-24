The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited ( ONGC ) will soon close the online registrations for the recruitment of Geophysicist, AEE, and other posts under Advt. No. 1/2025 (R&P). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ongcindia.com till January 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 108 vacancies. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from GEN/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website ongcindia.com On the homepage, go to Career—Recruitment Notices Click on the registration link under Recruitment Notice-2025 Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Computer Based Test (Objective Type) and Interview round.