The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will close the online application for the Sr. Teacher GR-II Comp. Exam 2024 notification under Advt. No. 22/2024-25 today, January 24, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till January 24, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 2129 School Teacher vacancies, of which 288 vacancies are for Hindi subject, 327 for English, 694 for Mathematics, 350 for Science, 88 for Social Science, 309 for Sanskrit, 64 for Punjabi, and 9 for Urdu.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with the concerned subjects. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. More details in the notification below:

Here’s School Teacher notification 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSO 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill the online application form.