UPSSSC Eye Testing Officer mains provisional answer key released; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key of the Main Examination for the posts of Eye Testing Officer under the Commission's advertisement number-06-Exam / 2023, Eye Testing Officer (General Selection) Main Examination (Pre. A. P.-2022) / 06. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key upsssc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 157 posts.
How to check the provisional answer key
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to provisional answer key
- Check the answer key
- Download the answer key
