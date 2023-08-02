Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website upsssc.gov.in till August 30, 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for PET 2023 must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation details are available in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed High School/ Class 10. Any higher qualification is also eligible.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 185 whereas Rs 95 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. The PwD category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC PET 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on PET 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.