The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam details of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm. The exam city intimation slip and admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on January 26 and 30, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Services posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RAS 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the SSO portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.