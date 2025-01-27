Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Agriculture Development Officer in the Department of Agriculture under Advt. No. 32/12-2024 today, January 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 65 ADO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 45 years and below up to January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc .(Agr.) under four years Programme and M.Sc .(Agr.) 2nd class from a College/University recognized by the State/Central Government / ICAR. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category, PwD, EWS, Wards of Freedom Fighter, General – Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh relieved from Defence Services, and candidates of other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to Male candidates of SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories. Female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for ADO posts 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the OTR Fill the application form and pay the application fee Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to register for ADO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test and Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test, and Personality Test.