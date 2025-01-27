The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the scorecard of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in December 2024 or FMGE December 2024 soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their scorecards from the official website natboard.edu.in .

The exam was conducted on January 12, 2025.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-December 2024 can be downloaded from the website https://natboard.edu.in on/after 27.01.2025,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download FMGE Dec 2024 scorecard

Visit the official websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in Click on FMGE Dec 2024 scorecard link Login and check the scorecard Download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference