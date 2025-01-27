The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Assistant/ PETs/ Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeepers posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 31, 2025, to the Secretary, State Selection Board, Unit-II, Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneshwar-751009 along with the proforma duly filled in with supporting documents through registered post only. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

The recruitment exams were conducted on December 29, 2024, and January 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 101 vacancies, of which 39 vacancies are for Junior Assistant posts, 8 for PETs, and 54 for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts.

Steps to download JA, PET and other post’s answer key

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JA, PET, Lab Asst. cum Storekeeper answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

