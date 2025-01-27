The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG round 3 Counselling 2024 seat allotment result. Eligible candidates can check the round 3 counseling result through the official website mcc.admissions.nic.in .

The students have to report to the allotted college till February 3, 2025.

How to check the round 3 seat allotment result

Visit the official website mcc.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, go to the PG Medical tab Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2024 seat allotment result link Check the seat allotment result Download the final result

Direct link to check the MCC round 3 seat allotment result.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national-level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam will be granted admission to more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses based on NEET PG score.