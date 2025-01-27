MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2025 out at msbte.ac.in, here’s direct link
Candidates can check the result through the official website msbte.ac.in.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the results for the Winter Diploma exams held in December 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website msbte.ac.in.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), Mumbai, organizes the exam through which students can take admissions in various programs, such as Diploma in Architectural Assistantship, Diploma in Automobile Engineering, Diploma in Agriculture Engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering, Diploma in Chemical Engineering, Diploma in Computer Technology, Diploma in Computer Engineering, and other courses.
How to check the MSBTE Winter Diploma result
- Visit the official MSBTE website msbte.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the examination tab
- Click on the result option
- Key in the required details
- Download the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.