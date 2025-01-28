The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the results of the Administrative Officer (Generalists & Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can download the scorecard from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 274 AO vacancies.

Steps to download AO scorecard 2024

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS) Click on the AO scorecard 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.