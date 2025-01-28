The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has released the admit card for the Recruitment of Various Grade IV Posts in Assam Police, DGCD & CGHG, Prisons, and Forensic Science. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website slprbassam.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 203 vacancies, of which 144 vacancies are for Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 51 for Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions, 7 for Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, and 1 for Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

