The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started the online application form for the Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices under Apprentice Act, 1961 at IOCL (Marketing Division)-Northern Region. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website iocl.com till February 13, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 456 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates with a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of 31.01.2025. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL candidates). Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website iocl.com On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on the apprentices link Click on the application link region wise Fill the application form Submit it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the Northern Region online application form.