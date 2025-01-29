Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Application for 172 Manager posts open till Feb 17, apply here
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till February 17, 2025.
The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has started the online application form for the Officers in Scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till February 17, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 172 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates of UR / EWS / OBC categories have to pay Rs 1180 as the application fee. Candidates of SC / ST /PwBD categories have to pay Rs 118 as the application fee.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in
- On the homepage, go to the career section
- Click on the ‘recruitment process’
- Under current opening, go to the application link
- Register with your details and fill the application form
- Save the application form and take a print out
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.