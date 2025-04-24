The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar ( CSBC ) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Constables in Bihar Police under Advt. No. 01/2025 tomorrow, April 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in .

The board aims to fill 19,838 Constable posts, of which 6,717 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years for unreserved category candidates. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed 10+2. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the Bihar State’s candidates/ Female candidates/ Transgender/ SC/ ST category will have to pay a fee of Rs 180, whereas Rs 675 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable apply link Register yourself and fill the form Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable posts 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examinations, physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification (DV).