The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the admit card for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive ( Prelims ) Examination 2024 today, January 30. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on February 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm. Applicants can download their hall tickets from January 30, 2025. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Service posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RAS 2024 admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RAS 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RAS admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.