The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has postponed the registration deadline for various posts including Fishery Officer, Super Specialist Medical Officer, and others. Candidates can download the revised registration schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the notification, the registration deadline for the Youth Organizer, Group-C (Non-Gazetted) posts has been deferred till February 8. The applicants can register for Specialist Medical Officer in Grade IV and Super Specialist Medical Officer in Grade III till February 18 and 23, respectively. The application window for Fishery Officer posts will now close on February 19, 2025.

Here’s the revised deadline schedule.

Vacancy Details

Fishery Officer: 53

Super Specialist Medical Officer: 16

Specialist Medical Officer: 172

Youth Organizer Group-C (Non-Gazetted): 10

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Fishery Officer notification.

Direct link to Super Specialist Medical Officer notification.

Direct link to Specialist Medical Officer notification.

Direct link to Youth Organizer Group-C (Non-Gazetted) notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the online application tab Click on the application link Fill out the application form Submit the online application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.