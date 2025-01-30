The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon commence the registration window for the DNB-PDCET (Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in from 3.00 pm today, January 30. The last date to fill the form is February 19, 2025.

The correction window will open from March 7 to 10, 2025. The exam will be conducted on March 25 from 7.00 am to 12.00 pm and admit cards will be released on March 21, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on April 25, 2025.

Candidates who have passed the final examination leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma from Indian Universities/NBEMS which are duly recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 can apply for the DNB-PDCET 2025. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to DNB PDCET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Examination Fee

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 4,250.

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the DNB PDGCET 2025 tab Click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference