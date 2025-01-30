The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has released the admit card for the recruitment for the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 11 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the call letter tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.