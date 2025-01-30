The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the online application for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the online application through the official website ojee.nic.in till March 20, 2025.

The OJEE is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025.

About OJEE

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is conducted to for admission to B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, Post B.sc Nursing, Post Diploma Nursing, M.Sc Nursing, MCA, M.Sc(Comp. Science), MBA, Integrated MBA / B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, go to the candidate activity tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Save it and submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the online application form.