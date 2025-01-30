The All India Management Association (AIMA) started the online applications for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for the February session 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website mat.aima.in for PBT till March 2, 2025, and for CBT till March 9, 2025.

The PBT exam will be held on March 9, 2025 and CBT will be conducted on March 23, 2025.

Application Fees

Candidates who wish to take either Paper-Based Test (PBT) or Computer-Based Test (CBT) will have to pay Rs 2100. Candidates who want to appear either for PBT+CBT or CBT+CBT will have to pay an additional Rs 1500, in total of Rs 3600.

Steps to apply for AIMA MAT Feb 2025

Visit the official website mat.aima.in Go to MAT Registration tab Fill all the required details Pay the fees and submit application Save the application form Print application form for future reference

About AIMA MAT

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.