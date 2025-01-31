The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam city slip for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025 today, January 31. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025, at various examination centres in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.

“The Candidates may please· note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NIFTEE - 2025. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NIFTEE – 2025 shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NIFT exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIFT exam city slip 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIFT exam city slip 2025 (UG and PG Programmes).

Direct link to NIFT exam city slip 2025 (NIFTLEA).