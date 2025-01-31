KSSSCI recruitment: Application for 57 posts at closes soon; here’s direct link
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website cancerinstitute.edu.in.
The Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute, Lucknow (KSSSCI), has started the online application form for direct recruitment on various Non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates can complete the online application form through the official website cancerinstitute.edu.in until January 31, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 57 posts.
Here’s the direct link to the official notification.
Application fees
|S. No.
|Category
|Application fee
|GST @18%
|Total
|1.
|UR
|1000/-
|180/-
|1180/-
|2.
|OBC/EWS
|1000/-
|180/-
|1180/-
|3.
|SC/ST
|600/-
|108/
|708/
How to fill out the online application form
- Visit the official website cancerinstitute.edu.in
- On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
- Click on the staff tab
- Click on the application link
- Fill out the application form
- Submit the application form