The Central Warehousing Corporation ( CWC ) has released the admit card for recruitment of the Management Trainees, Accountants, Superintendents, and other posts. Eligible candidates can

download the admit card through the official website at cewacor.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 179 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for Management Trainee (General) posts, 13 for Management Trainee (Technical), 9 for Accountant, 22 for Superintendent (General), 81 for Junior Technical Assistant, 2 for Superintendent (General)- SRD (NE), 10 for Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (NE), and 2 for Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (UT of Ladakh).

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website cewacor.nic.in On the homepage, go to the career tab Click on the admit card link Fill the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference