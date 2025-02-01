The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 2, 2025. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenge is applicable. CMAT 2025 was conducted on January 25, 2025 for 74012 candidates at 178 centres across the nation.

“If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CMAT 2025 answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2025 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CMAT 2025 answer key.

About CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institution.