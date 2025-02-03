The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Experienced Personnel in Non-Executive category and Special Recruitment Drive [SRD] for Persons with Benchmark Disability [PwBD] in Non-Executive category (Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/HO/REC/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at iocl.com till February 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies. Candidates can check their eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All applicants are required to pay a non refundable application fee of Rs 300, whereas SC, ST, PWBD, Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to fill Non-Executive posts’ 2025 form

Visit the official website iocl.com On the homepage, go to the careers – Click here for Latest Job Opening Click on the Non-Executive posts’ application link Register and apply for the posts Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Non-Executive posts 2025.