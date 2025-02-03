The Central Industrial Security Force ( CISF ) has started the online application for the recruitment of the posts of Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in till March 4, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1124 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 21 and 27 years as of March 4, 2025, can fill out the application form. Candidates from reserved categories can apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR, EWS and OBC candidates have to pay a application form of Rs 100. Candidates of SC/ST/ESM candidates are exempted from paying the application form.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official notification cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in the required details Save the application form Submit it Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply.