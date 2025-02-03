NATA 2025 registration begins at nata.in; here’s apply link
The exam will be commence from March 1, 2025.
The Council of Architecture has commenced the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2025 or NATA 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nata.in.
NATA 2025 will commence on March 1 and conclude in June 2025. The paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) and consist of two parts: Paper A (80 marks) and Paper B (120 marks). Candidates can check the exam details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s NATA 2025 Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fee (Rs) per test
|General/ OBC (N-CL)
|Rs 1750
|SC/ST/EWS/ PwD
|Rs 1250
|Transgender
|Rs 1000
|Outside India (in ₹)
|Rs 15000
Steps to apply for NATA 2025
Visit the official website nata.in
On the homepage, click on the NATA 2025 registration link
Register and apply for the exam
Pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for NATA 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.