Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the scorecard of the Assistant Surgeon (General) posts under Notification No.01/MRB/2024. Eligible candidates can check their scorecards on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The computer-based test was conducted on January 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies. The registrations were invited from April 24 to July 15, 2024.

Steps to download Assistant Surgeon scorecard 2024

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon scorecard 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

