The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.

A total of 83614 unique candidates were invited for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Of these, 37763 candidates were absent, 21661 have been declared not qualified, and 24190 have qualified for Paper II. The results of 59 candidates have been withheld.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts of which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Steps to download SI in Delhi Police, CAPF result 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the SI in Delhi Police, CAPF result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Paper I SI result 2024 (Female candidates).

Direct link to Paper I SI result 2024 (Male candidates).

Direct link to Paper I SI result 2024 (List III-withheld candidates).

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper I), a qualifying PET/PST Test, and a Main examination (Paper II).