The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Enforcement Inspector (EI) post in the Transport Department (17/2024). The examination will be held on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Candidates can download the admit card on February 17, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference