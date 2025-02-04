The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Paediatrician (Specialist Service), Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Class-1, Health and Family Welfare Department under Advt. No. 130/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till February 17, 2025.

The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March/ April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 141 Paediatrician posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years as on February 17, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Possess a degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery or as the case may be Bachelor of Dental Surgery of any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Paediatrician posts 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the Paediatrician 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Paediatrician posts 2025.