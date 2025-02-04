The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the results for the posts of the Lecturer (School New) Political Science. Eligible candidates check the results through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 102 posts.

How to check the result

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the result tab Check the result Download it and take a print out for future reference

