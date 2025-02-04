The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2024 or NEET SS 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till February 24, 2025. The correction window will open from March 11 to 13, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30, and the result will be announced on April 30, 2025. NEET SS is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super specialty courses.

Here’s the NEET SS 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for NEET SS 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the NEET SS 2024 Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET SS 2024.