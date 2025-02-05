The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the basic computer knowledge and Hindi typing test admit card for the Investigator cum Computer and Assistant Statistical Officer Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from February 13 to 21, 2025. A total of 437 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 223 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICC/ASO admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ICC/ASO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICC/ASO admit card 2023.